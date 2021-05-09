Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $690,000 in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MaxLinear by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in MaxLinear by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,013,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,782. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

