Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.62. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

