Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 12,566 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Thermon Group worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Thermon Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,814 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Thermon Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thermon Group by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 824,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Thermon Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of THR stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $659.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,984.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

