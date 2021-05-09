Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 47,196 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,196 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $432.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $436.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.86 and its 200-day moving average is $381.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

