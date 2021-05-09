Astec Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $69.77 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 120.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

