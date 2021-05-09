AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $15.99. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 28,987 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of -116.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

