Atb Cap Markets Lowers Stantec (TSE:STN) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STN. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.90.

TSE STN opened at C$53.45 on Thursday. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$59.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$424,219.48. Insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354 over the last three months.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

