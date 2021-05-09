ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.93

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.93 and traded as high as C$42.65. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.47, with a volume of 295,740 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.93.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

