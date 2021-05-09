Atheios Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $94,996.89 and $42.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,257.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.23 or 0.06784335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.30 or 0.02493016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00690360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00206818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.02 or 0.00813441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00618528 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.55 or 0.00529125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,615,874 coins and its circulating supply is 40,106,040 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

