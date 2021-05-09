Atlantic Trust LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 61,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 180,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,206.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,933.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

