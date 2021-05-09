Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO John W. Dietrich Sells 25,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $74.03 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.