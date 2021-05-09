Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.59.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

