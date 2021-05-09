Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.