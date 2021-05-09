AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $18.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings of $18.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.41 to $20.64. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $14.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $79.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $83.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $86.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.46 to $94.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,449.27.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO traded up $18.35 on Friday, reaching $1,507.20. 161,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,083. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,433.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,246.66. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,017.26 and a 52-week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

