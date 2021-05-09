Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Avalara updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE AVLR opened at $125.63 on Friday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.23.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.