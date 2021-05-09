Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,988 shares of company stock worth $4,175,506 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Avantor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 43.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Avantor by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

