Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVYA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

AVYA stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

