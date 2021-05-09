Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $221.46 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.