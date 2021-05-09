Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

CAR stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

