Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

AVA opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

