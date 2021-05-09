Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $821,729. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.