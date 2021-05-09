B. Riley Initiates Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. VSE has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $558.09 million, a P/E ratio of 439.34 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in VSE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

