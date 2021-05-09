B. Riley Raises Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $75.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

FUN opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

