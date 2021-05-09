Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $33.00 at National Bank Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 58.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 175,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

