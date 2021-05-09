BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

BXS stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

