Band Protocol Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $347.55 million and approximately $157.08 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $16.96 or 0.00029184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.00 or 0.00784714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,302.54 or 0.09124982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

