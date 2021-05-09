Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $125.66 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $355,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bandwidth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

