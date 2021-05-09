Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.18 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

