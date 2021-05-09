Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,717 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $97.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

