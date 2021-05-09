Barclays Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $66.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

