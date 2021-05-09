Barclays Lowers SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $125.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

SITM opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock worth $1,942,838. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

