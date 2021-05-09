Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SES has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

