Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 748.69 ($9.78).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 780.60 ($10.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of £7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 773.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 682.71.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

