Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $29.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $29.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.91.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,616 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

