Beacon Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004721 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $5,462.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003844 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,730,610 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

