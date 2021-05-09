Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $65.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

BECN stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,769,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

