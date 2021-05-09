Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 451 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Beazley news, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

BEZ traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 331.40 ($4.33). The company had a trading volume of 1,345,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,959. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 340.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.64. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

