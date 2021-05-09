Benchmark Boosts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $160.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

OMCL opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.66, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

