Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $445.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $6,250,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 857.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

