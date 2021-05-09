Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOLVY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solvay currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SOLVY opened at $13.74 on Friday. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

