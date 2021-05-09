Berenberg Bank Upgrades BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

