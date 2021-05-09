Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Director Carl J. Rickertsen Sells 11,000 Shares

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

