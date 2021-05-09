Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE:BERY opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,220 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.5% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

