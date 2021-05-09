Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $118.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,784,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $8.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,339,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,224. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $106.91 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.