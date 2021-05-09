Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.84 million.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.44.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $110.73 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $106.91 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

