BHPCoin (BHP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.63 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00250862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.74 or 0.01226760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.15 or 0.00785182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,257.68 or 1.00095697 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

