BidiPass Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $398,718.03 and $43,560.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00088781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00067021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.61 or 0.00797658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.78 or 0.09242933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.