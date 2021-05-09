Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05-0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.9-61.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.25 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to -0.050–0.040 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.33.

NYSE:BILL traded up $23.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.23. 3,917,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.60. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.98.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,831,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,057 shares of company stock worth $25,043,115. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

