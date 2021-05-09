Bintex Futures Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $84,227.53 and $1.17 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 23% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00249509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.88 or 0.01201856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.00774341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,033.11 or 0.99941981 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.