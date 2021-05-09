BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

